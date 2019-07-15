Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Shares Declined; Second Curve Capital Has Cut New Home Co (NWHM) Position by $320,000

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 1.79M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as the company's stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 61,374 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $312,989 activity. Stephens John Martin also bought $5,550 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares. HEESCHEN PAUL C bought 4,000 shares worth $15,320. Stelmar Wayne bought 2,000 shares worth $8,660.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company is the Country’s Most Honored Builder at National Customer Satisfaction Eliant Awards – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “The New Home Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Third Avenue Management – The New Home Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 33,510 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 102,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc reported 437,553 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 3,159 shares. 1.07 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,915 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 35,700 shares. Fil Limited reported 1.92M shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 2,159 shares. 3,915 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 04/23: (SYNL) (MANH) (EBAY) Higher; (IRBT) (RHI) (SPN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Superior Energy Services Skyrocket on Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 400,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.52M shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 46,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 346,818 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Hbk Invests LP invested 0.1% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mariner stated it has 10,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 73 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Vanguard Gp accumulated 15.36M shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Prudential Fincl reported 4.99 million shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc reported 92,886 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).