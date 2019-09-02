Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake By $3.05 Million; Washington Prime Group (WPG) Shorts Raised By 11.56%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) had an increase of 11.56% in short interest. WPG’s SI was 54.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.56% from 49.29M shares previously. With 3.23M avg volume, 17 days are for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s short sellers to cover WPG’s short positions. The SI to Washington Prime Group Inc’s float is 29.72%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 3.29M shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 03/04/2018 – Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 12/03/2018 WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES LOCATED AT TIER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group Backs 2018 FFO $1.48/Shr-FFO $1.56/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime, Sears Holdings Agree to Sale-Leaseback; 09/04/2018 – The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Receives Signed Letter of Intent from DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC – WILL HAVE CONTROL OF THESE PROPERTIES FOR FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT; 01/05/2018 – S&P: Washington Prime Negative Outlook Reflects View for Continued Unfavorable Operating Performance; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Acquire Four Sears Stores Located at Tier One Assets through a Sale-Leaseback; 22/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Washington Prime Group, a retail REIT

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 8.79M shares with $179.42M value, down from 8.94 million last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 723,495 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital

More notable recent Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMH and BHR the only financial gainers, CNF leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.21, Is It Time To Put Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:W

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 34,510 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.26% stake. Sylebra Hk Ltd holds 8.62M shares or 10.39% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 582,092 are held by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 60,866 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 919 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cipher Lp stated it has 72,388 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 103,503 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 29,297 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Parametric Port Assocs stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Flat – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scientific Games Powers Tribal Sportsbook Launch in New York State with Oneida Indian Nation – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 21 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo Aug. 13-15 in Sydney, Australia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 04, 2019.