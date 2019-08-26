Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock Rose While Old Republic International Has Lowered Its Position by $5.10 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 30,531 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 321,689 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67 million for 9.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has 101,194 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 257,307 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 9,500 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated accumulated 2,600 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 53,007 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 250,243 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 3.14 million shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.06% or 13,725 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 8,510 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 3,936 shares stake.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 272,000 shares to 674,000 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Principal Financial (PFG) Down 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Value-Based Low Price-to-Sales Stocks With Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.