Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position By $8.67 Million; Fabrinet (FN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) stake by 51.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp acquired 481,500 shares as Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 1.41M shares with $26.62 million value, up from 929,015 last quarter. Motorcar Pts Amer Inc now has $271.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 65,472 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Among 4 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet has $6800 highest and $45 lowest target. $56’s average target is 10.91% above currents $50.49 stock price. Fabrinet had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. See Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) latest ratings:

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Incorporated stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 5.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Capital Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.61% stake. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Numerixs Tech has 0.02% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 3,400 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 10,061 shares stake. Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Frontier Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.10 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 19,400 shares. Paradigm Cap Ny reported 3.21% stake. 136,828 are held by Fil. Charles Schwab Invest reported 281,947 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 11,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs owns 40,514 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,164 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability.

