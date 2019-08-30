Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding by $8.67 Million; Stock Price Declined; Amphenol (APH) Holder Torray Has Decreased Its Stake by $405,140

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 55,800 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 439,356 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Corporation In invested in 261,125 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 14,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 16,479 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 12,916 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 30,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,326 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 2,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.61 million shares or 4.59% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 900,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Cna accumulated 0.07% or 17,253 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $251.60M for 25.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.