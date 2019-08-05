Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Spinnaker Trust Lifted Its Holding by $397,056

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 68,408 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Ltd has 4,934 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Intll Value Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 544,542 shares. Putnam Fl reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 13,778 shares. Moore Management LP holds 105,000 shares. Roosevelt Inv holds 0.05% or 3,053 shares. 1.35M were reported by Stifel. Notis accumulated 2.53% or 40,570 shares. 5,732 were reported by Halsey Associates Inc Ct. Diversified Trust stated it has 6,096 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 317,725 were accumulated by Stack. Daiwa Group reported 55,343 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Counselors Inc stated it has 51,281 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington Tru Co accumulated 17,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 25,054 shares to 42,237 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

