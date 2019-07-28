Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake By $20.50 Million; Jmu Limited – Ads (JMU) SI Decreased By 10.44%

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 256,294 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.27M shares with $102.19M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19 million shares traded or 75.68% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Jmu Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:JMU) had a decrease of 10.44% in short interest. JMU’s SI was 250,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.44% from 279,600 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Jmu Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:JMU)’s short sellers to cover JMU’s short positions. The SI to Jmu Limited – Ads’s float is 5.5%. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is down 82.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JMU News: 31/05/2018 – JMU 1Q Rev $29.5M; 02/05/2018 – JMU Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – JMU Announces New Ready-to-Cook Food Strategy; 25/04/2018 – JMU Limited Reports Audited Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 31/05/2018 – JMU 1Q EPS 0c; 31/05/2018 – JMU LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 25/04/2018 – JMU FY Loss $161.9M; 02/05/2018 – JMU: Maodong Xu Is No Longer a Co-Chairperson, Effective From His Resignation From the Board; 02/05/2018 – JMU Says Hua Zhou and Xiaoyu Li Have Joined the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – JMU Receives Nasdaq Notice That It’s Not in Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirements

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 1.02M shares to 497,313 valued at $52.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 661,188 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.07% or 127,195 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 997,363 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 13,996 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Waddell Reed Financial owns 1.56M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,744 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.01% or 6,807 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 941,490 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 19,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 129 shares. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 2,499 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,220 shares. 2,630 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 1.87% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. $1.07M worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares were sold by MITTS HEATH A.

More notable recent JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: COTY,TTM,JMU – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JMU receives NASDAQ notification of deficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JMU, TSLA, TTM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JMU Limited Divested Food Supply Chain Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JMU Limited Reports Audited Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and clients in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.84 million. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target clients for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications.