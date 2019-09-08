Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Barrett Asset Management Holds Position in Costco Whsl New Com (COST)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 63,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 58,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Jobs Report, Fed’s Powell Help Boost S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.06 million are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Optimum owns 2,805 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated owns 39,632 shares. Clark Capital Gp Incorporated holds 0.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 346,598 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 2,250 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,100 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 3,000 shares. Diversified Tru holds 28,630 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Qv Investors Inc holds 4.02% or 257,709 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First City Mngmt Inc holds 0.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,986 shares. First Fin Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 141,232 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,913 shares stake.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $240.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,915 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,931 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.09 million shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 11,929 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.19M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,543 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,395 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,174 shares. 17,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Colonial Tru Advsr accumulated 32,674 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 11,015 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 0.08% or 2,314 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares to 541,652 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 50,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,619 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Almost Half of All Americans Fear They’ll Outlive Their Savings – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moneysaving 101: Four ways to cut college textbook costs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.