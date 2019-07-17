Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped By $5.28 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Position; Power Integrations (POWI) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 72 decreased and sold their positions in Power Integrations Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 25.60 million shares, down from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Power Integrations Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 40,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 4.64 million shares with $611.91M value, up from 4.60 million last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 126,000 shares to 612,748 valued at $181.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 482,000 shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Lc has invested 5.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.43% or 12,102 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 19,436 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mechanics Financial Bank Department has 4,309 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 55,731 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.26% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 393,000 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4.67M shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 16,753 shares. Agf Invs owns 162,726 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 287,641 are held by Osterweis. Sun Life has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,456 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Forbes J M And Communications Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,280 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 86,120 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 37.74 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. for 315,340 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.76 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 374,491 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.5% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 432,000 shares.