Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $108.35 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 67.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,313 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.75M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 959,185 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $25.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.33. About 2.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. The insider XIE BING sold $922,762. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791. Another trade for 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 was sold by BLINN MARK A.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares to 117,128 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.33 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.