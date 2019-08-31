Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) by $37.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Shares Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Stake by $13.18 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 612,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.48M, down from 738,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 768,763 shares traded or 165.67% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 79,940 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16B, up from 79,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) by 128 shares to 16,673 shares, valued at $256.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Preferred by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,592 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

