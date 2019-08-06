Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $34.40 Million; Winch Advisory Services Cut Its Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $385,120 as Market Valuation Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 661,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.78 million, down from 741,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $15.11 during the last trading session, reaching $495.36. About 499,931 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28 million shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $603.50M for 19.02 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 5,258 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company accumulated 2,060 shares. 7 are held by Tarbox Family Office. S R Schill & Assocs invested in 500 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,462 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 323,452 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ls Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Markel has 0.22% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 31,000 shares. 3,441 are owned by Albert D Mason. Donaldson Capital Ltd reported 664 shares stake. 47 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 4,850 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 65,988 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 1,685 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Insurance Tx has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Franklin Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.28 million shares. 36,189 are owned by Glenview National Bank Dept. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 26,783 shares stake. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,628 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Howe & Rusling reported 16,634 shares stake. 21,161 are owned by Holderness Invs. Alta Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,908 shares. Davenport & Company holds 0.08% or 80,884 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 46,862 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 28,153 shares to 313,220 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc Com by 19,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38B for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

