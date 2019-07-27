Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stake; Cannabis Science (CBIS) Has NaN Sentiment

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment NaN in Q1 2019. It’s in 2018Q4. The ratio [12345], as 1 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 1 reduced and sold their positions in Cannabis Science Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 389,180 shares, up from 242,180 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 2.35M shares with $162.63 million value, down from 2.84M last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 337,602 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.80 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.025. About 8.88M shares traded or 167.84% up from the average. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 99,780 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 550,000 shares to 5.63M valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 733,711 shares and now owns 2.94 million shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

