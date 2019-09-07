Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $97.52 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) (ADM) Holding by $3.44 Million; Valuation Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.52 million, down from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) (ADM) by 860.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 89,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.85M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 31,688 shares to 30,212 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 46,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 159,855 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 739,417 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 3.1% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2.46M shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 54,114 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,952 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Amer & Mgmt Co. 58,430 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 154,949 shares. 820,269 were reported by Federated Pa. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 33,117 shares. 538,625 are owned by Hexavest. Smithfield Trust holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsr has 56,720 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Washington Financial Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Citizens State Bank Tru Co stated it has 109,370 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.12% or 189,829 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 0.15% or 11,557 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 71,567 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 28,205 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wallace Cap Mgmt accumulated 133,042 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Security National Commerce owns 54,293 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank owns 7,077 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,561 shares. Violich Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 66,553 shares.

