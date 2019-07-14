Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $19.73 Million; Shares Rose; Linscomb & Williams Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 100,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,471 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 168,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $174.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

