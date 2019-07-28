Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed By $95.48 Million Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; Blue Martini Software Has 1.7 Sentiment

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 15.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 2.78M shares with $531.24 million value, down from 3.28 million last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Blue Martini Software Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 139 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 82 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blue Martini Software Inc. The funds in our database now own: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blue Martini Software Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. $4.54 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was bought by Ghasemi Seifi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.93% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 302,890 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 27,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 294,638 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,840 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 earnings per share, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.