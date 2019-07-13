Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Decreased by $34.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Lowered Stake by $14.07 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 57,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18 million, down from 143,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.78 million, down from 741,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06 million for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $102.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il stated it has 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,567 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 57,592 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,866 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division accumulated 314 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 565 shares. Cypress Capital Grp reported 4,998 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,863 shares in its portfolio. Service owns 40 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 1,181 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,575 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,495 were reported by Mirador L P. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 389,904 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. 48,758 are owned by Thornburg Mgmt Incorporated. 6,130 are owned by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Dragoneer Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 377,777 shares for 5.63% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 23,007 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 6,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 54,890 shares. 33,559 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Co has 14,338 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 32,990 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,700 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 103,877 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Qs Investors Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,852 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

