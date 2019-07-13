Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Upped by $69.70 Million; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares to 756,016 shares, valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance has 8,988 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com stated it has 3,100 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Limited Partnership holds 72,601 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atlanta Co L L C reported 5,611 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd reported 17,501 shares. 985 were reported by Sun Life Financial. 5,609 were reported by Atria Ltd. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0% or 22,116 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 16,985 shares. South State holds 0.08% or 7,742 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma invested in 0.38% or 9.53M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny holds 330,771 shares. Td Asset owns 611,325 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 27,840 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 544,732 shares to 90,791 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 636,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.04 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).