Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Trimmed by $32.14 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased by $1.55 Million Its Stake

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 286,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.00M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 637,039 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial holds 0.94% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 251 are owned by Ci Invs. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 14,600 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 419,270 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.67% or 64,162 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Communications invested in 39,209 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 1,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bell Bancorp has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.1% stake. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 44,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,160 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Inv Of Virginia Limited Co holds 9,378 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 23.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.54M shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $336.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 583,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

