Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $505,386 as Stock Price Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 3.57 million shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 43,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $202.28. About 14.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $240.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 525,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.85 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,981 shares to 142,996 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

