Findlay Park Partners Llp Stake In Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Was Upped; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 392,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.56M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 356,231 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $324.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As World and Stock Markets Remain Very Dangerous, 4 Top Gold Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Best Stocks for October – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “There’s a ‘huge push’ for standardization in 5G: Cisco – CNBC” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.