Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Valuation Rose; Kingfisher Capital Boosted Dominion Resources (D) Holding

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Iowa Retail Bank has invested 0.52% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Inc Ca stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 13,565 shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.67% or 224,211 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.03% or 33,806 shares. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,178 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,185 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated reported 251,342 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan Com has 0.22% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 6,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 59,717 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company accumulated 81,103 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pnc Financial invested in 159,687 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 36,815 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 525,059 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 62,053 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. First Financial Corporation In owns 1,816 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability reported 8,225 shares. Violich Capital Management invested in 28,500 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 341,022 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Co reported 17,469 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 3.42 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 16,332 shares. Godsey And Gibb invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Company holds 0.35% or 8,800 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd invested in 269,000 shares or 3.49% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Murphy Capital Inc holds 30,606 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,932 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.