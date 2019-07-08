Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $99.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Position by $2.91 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 110,842 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 705,435 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $162.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 402,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).