Findlay Park Partners Llp Position in Alleghany Del (Y) Decreased by $28.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Position by $6.57 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 41,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 251,456 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.27 million, down from 293,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 54,440 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 28,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 136,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, up from 108,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,048 shares to 472,032 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 144,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management holds 1.19% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.18% stake. Hendershot invested in 1.32% or 17,232 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 37,957 shares. Conning invested in 0.03% or 3,385 shares. Ipswich Com owns 4,700 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 836,087 shares. Merian (Uk) accumulated 54,549 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 295,954 shares. 660 are owned by Cls Limited Com. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,085 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.2% or 104,751 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Com Asset Us Inc holds 50,560 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,261 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp invested in 324 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 24,432 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,401 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cannell Peter B & holds 0.16% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 6,216 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,295 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 786 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Advisor Llc accumulated 326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,698 shares. 2,979 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 450 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 392,910 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $150.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 251,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).