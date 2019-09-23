Findlay Park Partners Llp Position In Adobe (ADBE) Was Boosted; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.87 Million; Stock Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,899 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 15,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 251,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 529,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.01M, up from 278,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Llc accumulated 185,610 shares. Madison Inv owns 3,120 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.16% or 6,405 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited reported 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 113,800 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 32,010 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.2% or 180,000 shares. Financial Architects Inc stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,782 shares. Nwi Lp reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 305,913 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot reported 995 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hyman Charles D owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 965 shares. White Elm Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,400 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $139.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,152 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). White Pine Capital Lc invested 0.37% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 270,316 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 1,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.29% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.87M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Fort Lp has 5,150 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Castleark Management Limited Liability reported 1.52% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,094 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 1,080 shares. Northstar Gp has invested 0.16% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Dodge & Cox invested in 974 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.01% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,625 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.