Findlay Park Partners Llp Maintains Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); As Ball (BLL) Share Value Rose, Holder Rivulet Capital Trimmed Stake

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54M, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 1.42M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody's Rates Ball's New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing;

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $162.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 387,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Personal Fin Service has 11,374 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. 1.12M are held by Fayez Sarofim & Com. United Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisory Alpha Limited Com invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). California Employees Retirement reported 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 333,646 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 35,750 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 27,442 shares.

