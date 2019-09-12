Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shorts Increased By 2.29%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) had an increase of 2.29% in short interest. IONS’s SI was 15.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.29% from 15.13 million shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 11 days are for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s short sellers to cover IONS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 564,109 shares traded. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has risen 50.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IONS News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 04/05/2018 – IONIS PHARMA 1Q REV. $144.4M, EST. $127.4M; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 19/04/2018 – PREVIEW NEUROLOGY: Alder, AveXis, Ionis Set for L.A. Meeting; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS – COMMERCIAL PROFITS, LOSSES FROM INOTERSEN TO BE SPLIT 60% TO IONIS & 40% TO AKCEA UNTIL FIRST COMMERCIAL SALES OF AKCEA-TTR-L(RX); 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – CO TO HAVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN AND AKCEA-TTR-L(RX )GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 118,727 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 756,273 shares with $222.10 million value, down from 875,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $120.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $294.95. About 440,158 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The firm markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Among 2 analysts covering Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has $9600 highest and $55 lowest target. $73’s average target is 9.82% above currents $66.47 stock price. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IONS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 392,910 shares to 2.94M valued at $150.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 362,217 shares and now owns 2.04M shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 4.09% above currents $294.95 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 25.60 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.