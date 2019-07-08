Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered By $30.57 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Moneygram International (MGI) Sentiment Is 1.03

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 636,855 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 6.04M shares with $291.97 million value, down from 6.68M last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $213.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 8.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Moneygram International Inc (MGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 37 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 36 sold and trimmed positions in Moneygram International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 43.51 million shares, up from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Moneygram International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,929 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 7,300 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 0.55% or 15,304 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ims Mngmt holds 0.78% or 19,829 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest stated it has 94,067 shares. Sei owns 1.55M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 108,475 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.49% or 4.32M shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 0.39% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,600 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nokota Mgmt LP accumulated 500,000 shares. 6.69M are owned by Pnc Svcs Group. Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 946,883 shares to 1.66M valued at $174.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 2.28 million shares and now owns 3.85 million shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

Analysts await MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MGI’s profit will be $2.48M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by MoneyGram International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 560,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 284,666 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,708 shares.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $148.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.