Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered By $10.95 Million Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.59 million shares, down from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 165,885 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 5.46M shares with $361.86M value, down from 5.63 million last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16M shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 392,910 shares to 2.94M valued at $150.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment files for stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DOJ examining alleged breach in Live Nation decree (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Romeo Santos Makes History At MetLife Stadium Breaking The All-Time Concert Gross Record In A Single Night – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.01% or 3,020 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, Washington-based fund reported 373,706 shares. 950,639 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. First Advsrs LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 6,590 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 10,414 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.13 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 25,870 shares. Natixis reported 16,218 shares. Mutual Of America Cap reported 0.12% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 211,746 shares stake. Verition Fund Ltd holds 17,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 16,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 270,028 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 218,337 shares.

The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 160,020 shares traded or 367.24% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has risen 0.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for April 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD SUNS.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 21/03/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 9.47 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.29M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Solar Senior Capital declares $0.1175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Solar Capital Ltd. Announce Bruce Spohler Named Co-CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results; Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for August 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $278.69 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.