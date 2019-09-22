Findlay Park Partners Llp Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 17.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 670,000 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 4.52 million shares with $412.04 million value, up from 3.85M last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 8.54% above currents $28.1 stock price. Rayonier had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. See Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) latest ratings:

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 2.87M shares to 3.14M valued at $159.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 286,297 shares and now owns 1.70M shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.69% above currents $104.08 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity. Wiltshire Andrew G. bought $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Tuesday, August 27.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 837,767 shares traded or 58.87% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

