Findlay Park Partners Llp Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Bollard Group Lifted Its Position by $991,101

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 58,957 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 970,682 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 392,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.56 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 1.65M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK) by 66,677 shares to 65,699 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 21,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,413 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

