Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding By $497,000

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 40,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)'s stock rose 6.80%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 4.64M shares with $611.91 million value, up from 4.60 million last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 48.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc analyzed 3,550 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)'s stock rose 16.28%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 3,819 shares with $536,000 value, down from 7,369 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 937,277 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.77% below currents $140.35 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.05 million shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meyer Handelman reported 74,658 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 13,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il stated it has 1.75 million shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 37,338 shares stake. Cipher Cap LP reported 19,364 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs holds 4.94% or 56,825 shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc invested in 0.39% or 55,054 shares. 57,145 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Com. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 342,576 shares. United Automobile Association has 573,713 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 25.05M shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher's Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -0.42% below currents $173.32 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019