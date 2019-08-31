Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Sentiment Is 1.33

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 669,053 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.37M shares with $368.02 million value, up from 2.70M last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc (IPG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 211 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 159 sold and decreased their stakes in Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 375.50 million shares, down from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 133 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 13.34% above currents $120.37 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 636,855 shares to 6.04M valued at $291.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 502,505 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox has 23.58M shares. Hartline Inv owns 10,713 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 2,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Country Trust State Bank stated it has 390,771 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 1.39% or 355,196 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Birch Hill Advsr Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. 200 were reported by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability. Ativo Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.93% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 1,899 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 203,455 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability reported 44,137 shares stake. Moreover, Halsey Assoc Ct has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,159 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for 5.85 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 683,503 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Management Llc has 2.66% invested in the company for 2.84 million shares. The Washington-based Palouse Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.36% in the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 4.13M shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series