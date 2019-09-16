Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Eog Res (EOG) Position; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 48 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 42 cut down and sold their holdings in Gorman Rupp Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.67 million shares, down from 13.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gorman Rupp Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 10.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 557,147 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.50 million shares with $325.67 million value, up from 2.94 million last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $49.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.34% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 4.62M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company for 292,027 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 83,095 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.82% invested in the company for 62,492 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 136,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gorman-Rupp’s (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Down By 17%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $903.69 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 15,202 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 286,297 shares to 1.70M valued at $146.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) stake by 41,720 shares and now owns 251,456 shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.