Findlay Park Partners Llp Holds Stake in Eog Res (EOG); Shell Asset Management Co Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Position as Shares Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 557,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.67M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 2.00 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 5,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 85,528 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83 million, down from 91,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 1.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 743,332 shares to 412,668 shares, valued at $71.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 286,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,199 shares to 6,774 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 24,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.