Findlay Park Partners Llp Holds Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Faro Technologies (FARO) Shares Declined While Paradice Investment Management Lifted by $2.44 Million Its Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 56,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 990,738 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50 million, up from 934,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 31,931 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley

