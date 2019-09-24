Findlay Park Partners Llp Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Engaged Capital Continues to Hold Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 704,491 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 583,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.15M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 3.12 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Company owns 265,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 13,796 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.26 million shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Com has invested 1.66% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Walleye Trading Limited holds 18,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,448 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 166,788 shares. 16 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Engaged Cap Lc holds 56.12% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 21.07 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 15,415 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 130,967 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 91,600 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 47,742 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 54,005 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.87M shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $159.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 41,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,456 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.