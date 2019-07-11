Findlay Park Partners Llp Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Raised by $69.70 Million; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 1.95M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 3.84M shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 299,606 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 50 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co has invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jennison Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,486 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 2.20M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.64% or 210,851 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 2.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi accumulated 0.17% or 11,284 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% stake. Cibc World Markets invested in 0% or 14,581 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.44M shares. 547,542 were reported by Putnam Investments Limited Co. Sabal Tru Comm stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 260,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $71.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).