Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) as Market Value Declined; Masters Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Penney J C (JCP) by $3.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.67M market cap company. It closed at $1.11 lastly. It is down 55.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.30% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 13/03/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires JCPenney Distribution Center In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; 05/03/2018 J.C. Penney Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 8; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS J. C. PENNEY AT ‘B+’; RATES SR. SECOND LIEN NOTES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered JCP Rating Reflects Increased Operational Risk Resulting From Recent Inventory Management Issues and Moderately Weaker Forecasted Credit Metrics; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney to Use Proceeds to Fund Note Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – According to @jimcramer, “if there was any chance” of the company turning around, the now-former CEO of JC Penney would have stayed on; 23/05/2018 – US mall owners look to apartments and hotels to replace Sears and JC Penney; 17/05/2018 – JCP: CHANGE IN PENSION ACCOUNTING IMPACTED EARNINGS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 281,600 were accumulated by Adams Natural Resource Fund. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 13 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc holds 2,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 7,058 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 0.14% or 6,575 shares. 109,719 were accumulated by Sanders Cap Ltd Co. Arga Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,050 shares. Alps Advisors reported 4,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa owns 542,639 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 6,330 shares. White Pine owns 25,766 shares. Spc Fincl Inc reported 7,480 shares stake. American Bancorp holds 200 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $531.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $84.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp (Call).

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.