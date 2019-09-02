Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped American Express Co (AXP) Position; Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $87 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 9.72% above currents $95.47 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10700 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. See Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Hold Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 669,053 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.37 million shares with $368.02M value, up from 2.70 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 359,074 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 10,063 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 50,816 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc accumulated 15,559 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 162,043 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co reported 54,673 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,685 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 231 shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 417 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 15,313 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 37,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $33.40 million worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Monday, March 11.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 1.02M shares to 497,313 valued at $52.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 502,505 shares and now owns 2.78M shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 0.01% or 137,100 shares. South State holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 39,795 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 36,500 shares. M&T State Bank Corp reported 205,238 shares. Acg Wealth owns 16,097 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,204 shares. 64,141 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 3,244 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,538 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.1% or 76,800 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management stated it has 17,343 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 13.34% above currents $120.37 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report.

