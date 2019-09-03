Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $60.86 Million; Stock Price Rose; Fiera Capital Has Lifted Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake by $5.42 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 200,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 10,579 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 99,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 293,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.54 million, down from 392,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $749.12. About 3,440 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.25 million for 27.30 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.