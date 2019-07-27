Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding By $34.31 Million; Endologix (ELGX) Sellers Increased By 25.84% Their Shorts

Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX) had an increase of 25.84% in short interest. ELGX’s SI was 3.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.84% from 2.74M shares previously. With 745,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s short sellers to cover ELGX’s short positions. The SI to Endologix Inc’s float is 4.63%. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 173,903 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 451,495 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.99 million shares with $151.25M value, up from 1.54M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.52B valuation. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Waste Connections Inc stake by 387,485 shares to 3.75M valued at $332.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.19M shares and now owns 5.08M shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd invested 0.58% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Commerce Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc has invested 1.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life Financial owns 965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 35 shares. Aspen Mngmt reported 9,335 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 285 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.89 million shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 0.53% or 9,079 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt owns 313,680 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,388 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 2.43M shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Assetmark Inc holds 1,289 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 0.2% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) rating on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $8 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1.5 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,021 were reported by Nea Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. Mahboob Vaseem also bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F.