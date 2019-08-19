Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $99.42 Million; Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Valuation Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.97 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77M, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.24M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Does Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ) Stock Really Have 10% Upside? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “A Top Stock for Contrarian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares to 116,702 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.