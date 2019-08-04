Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position By $17.94 Million; Banc of California (BANC) Shorts Decreased By 0.45%

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.04 million shares with $71.70M value, down from 1.30M last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. BANC’s SI was 4.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s short sellers to cover BANC’s short positions. The SI to Banc of California Inc’s float is 9.03%. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 472,536 shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv holds 636,901 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management has 1.34M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,515 shares. 100,570 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Kames Plc stated it has 26,767 shares. Hudson Bay Lp invested in 359,404 shares. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 32 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 33 shares stake. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.73% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,857 shares. Palestra Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.25% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.32 million shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 1.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Newbrook Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.24M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. HSBC maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, March 8. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $80 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold Banc of California, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Limited Co reported 81,660 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Hennessy Advsr reported 350,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 14,637 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 65,791 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 21,050 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,007 shares. 762,000 are held by Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Company. Blackrock holds 6.61M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $752.95 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

