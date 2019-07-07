Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $29.64 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 58.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 748,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.41M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Financial Mgmt Pro has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 1,322 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 660,309 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 2.5% or 112,429 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,957 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,203 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.35M are owned by Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.48% or 1,883 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 9,655 were reported by Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Limited Partnership has 4.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Junto Mngmt LP has invested 1.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northern Tru has 11.30 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0.31% or 202,578 shares in its portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $368.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intact Invest Management reported 128,400 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated stated it has 43,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 1.35% or 357,133 shares. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,781 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.17% or 397,851 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.50 million shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 33,126 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).