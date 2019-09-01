Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake By $99.77 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 29.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 482,000 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.16 million shares with $240.19M value, down from 1.64M last quarter. 3M Co now has $91.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Among 3 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 39.41% above currents $10.76 stock price. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. See WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners 15.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Old Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Chilton Management Limited accumulated 38,813 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gradient Lc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 158,100 shares. Bluefin Trading holds 30,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 250 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.91% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 1.03 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 1,980 shares in its portfolio. 18,589 were accumulated by World Asset Management Incorporated. Advsrs Asset stated it has 20,618 shares. Us State Bank De owns 32,131 shares. Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 211,560 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 628,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 316,147 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

