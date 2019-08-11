Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding By $20.50 Million; Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Shorts Decreased By 0.8%

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 256,294 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 1.27M shares with $102.19 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) had a decrease of 0.8% in short interest. IRTC’s SI was 4.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.8% from 4.75 million shares previously. With 344,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s short sellers to cover IRTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 230,730 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 11.22% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 21/04/2018 – DJ iRhythm Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRTC); 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Appoints C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 525,059 shares to 1.06M valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 661,188 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 2,114 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny accumulated 146,599 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Daiwa Gp Incorporated invested in 103,521 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 3,744 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Inc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,017 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested in 0.41% or 31,559 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 0.18% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 99,714 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,499 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 157,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 541,703 shares. Oxbow Ltd Com stated it has 0.54% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 3.16 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 6.57% above currents $89.77 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.