Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Shares Rose; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Decreased by $311,220 Its Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 5.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 260,270 shares. Osterweis Capital Management reported 157,055 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 2.54M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 21,022 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 74,921 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.84% or 6.24M shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Com reported 19,009 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 1.12% or 57,256 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Llc owns 62,405 shares. Night Owl Cap Ltd Co stated it has 202,848 shares. 8,809 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Forbes J M Llp reported 2.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 227,630 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Ltd reported 4,336 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bank & Trust Of The West owns 5,319 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 47,422 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 467,068 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas White Intl has 0.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,717 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2.38M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 2,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,170 shares to 68,471 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 636,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).