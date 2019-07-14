Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake By $34.65 Million; Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.57

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Findlay Park Partners Llp acquired 550,000 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 5.63 million shares with $357.60 million value, up from 5.08 million last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 529,289 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $36,060 activity.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $79.75 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

More notable recent Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBSS) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A), The Stock That Dropped 12% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 324 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has declined 1.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 80,000 shares to 661,188 valued at $284.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 2.12 million shares and now owns 6.01M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.17% or 13,000 shares. Axiom Intll Limited Liability Com De has invested 1.2% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gamco Et Al holds 0.42% or 875,705 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Company invested in 1.12% or 862,511 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.13% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 323,394 shares. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.38M shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.18 million shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.2% or 109,700 shares. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 1,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 603,659 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Clal Ins Holding stated it has 844,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).