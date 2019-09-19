Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $43.14 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 583,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.15M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 78,449 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 20,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.23 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 325,918 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33,753 shares to 144,195 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 340,538 shares to 497,529 shares, valued at $114.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 286,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

